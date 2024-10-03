All set for Blantyre Motor Show

The highly anticipated Blantyre Motor Show is set to take place on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the New K Motors site, located at the Old National Bus Terminal in Makata, Blantyre.

According to Alinane Andrew Njolomole, CEO of the Motor Show, this year’s edition promises to be an unforgettable experience for motor enthusiasts and exhibitors alike.

“The Blantyre Motor Show has cemented its reputation as one of Malawi’s premier automotive exhibitions, bringing together leading brands, car dealers, and industry experts,” Njolomole said.

“This year’s edition will showcase an impressive lineup of the latest cars, trucks, and motorcycles, as well as automotive accessories and innovations.”

The event will feature cutting-edge technologies, industry leaders, and valuable insights into the future of the automotive sector.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore and network with exhibitors.

To add to the excitement, an exclusive after-party will be held at RSVP in Blantyre’s Central Business District, starting at 8:00 p.m.

“The after-party promises to be a lively social event where exhibitors and attendees can unwind and network in a relaxed atmosphere after a day filled with automotive displays,” Njolomole added.

The Blantyre Motor Show has become a must-attend event for car lovers and businesses in the industry, and this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better.

“Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a potential buyer, or someone simply looking to enjoy an exciting event, the Blantyre Motor Show offers something for everyone,” Njolomole emphasized.

