Minister Chimwendo Banda calls for full devolution to local councils

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has amplified calls for full devolution of central government functions to local councils in the country.

Banda spoke Wednesday in Lilongwe during the launch of the revised National Decentralization Policy, held under the theme: “Deepening Decentralization.”

He reiterated that ministries, departments and agencies must devolve their functions to councils to enable local communities fully benefit from the country’s governance.

“The decentralization process will entrench democratic values, enhance citizen engagement and pro-activeness, promote responsiveness and improve local government financing for infrastructure and socio-economic development as well as demand driven quality service delivery,” he said.

Chimwendo Banda emphasized that the revised policy seeks to deepen decentralization by empowering local masses and establish a democratic developmental local government.

UNICEF Country Representative, Shadrack Omol, commended government for coming up with the revised policy.

“This marks a big milestone in addressing some of the issues that needed to be improved from the previous policy,” he said.

Omol said the reviewed policy symbolizes government’s commitment to devolution, which will lead to effective delivery of basic social services to local communities.

A representative of the District Councils, Thyolo District Commissioner (DC) Hudson Kuphanga, said the first edition of the decentralization policy was not impactful but the new policy will help the councils to deliver.

The 2024 National Decentralization Policy is a revised version of the 1998 policy and seeks to further support and guide the implementation of the decentralization process in Malawi.

