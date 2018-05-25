All set for DC Brand Cloud launch in Malawi

The struggle for corporate visibility in this competitive world has officially come to an end with the establishment of DC Brand Cloud, a limited company that is incorporated in Malawi.

Scheduled to be launched on Friday, 25 May, DC Brand Cloud’s primary objective is to supply clients with professional services of the highest quality tailored to their needs.

Speaking in an interview DC Brand Cloud founder Dorothy Banda said boasts of a team of passionate marketing consultants with experience in event management, experiential marketing, advertising, digital marketing, research and strategy.

“DC Brand Cloud is set out to transform the entire landscape of the events management industry, in the process accruing vast experience and building reputable repertoire with the different clients we will work with on all manner of projects.

“Our highly professional and a strong belief in creating long-term relationships, has and will see us manage some of the grandest events for some of the biggest brands and corporate companies in the land.

“Our specialty is to organize crowd pulling concerts, corporate company events such as team building, parties, client entertainment, product launches, conference planning and experiential marketing. Other professional services we have a business excellence include digital marketing, PR and advertising,” she explained.

In this advanced era of technology, Banda said DC Brand Cloud offers full-service social media management services.

“We transform your social media presence with high-quality content, daily activity, and increasing followers. DC Brand Cloud’s social media marketing services are focused on putting your company in a better position to tap into the two-way conversation naturally happening between you and your customers,” she added.

“Through our social media audit, competitive analysis, and custom-built interactive strategies, we’ll teach you how to take advantage of the social web and how to successfully drive visitors to your site,” said Nkhoma who has over the last 10 years experience.

Banda has worked on over 250 events and with an unmatched wealth of knowledge in the development and execution of a spectrum of events and promotions ranging from mass market product launches to high profile corporate dinners and breakfasts.

She has nurtured a skilled events team whose attention to detail has contributed to the respectable track record and competent displays in building brands through the management of mobile road shows and promotions, management of sponsored sporting events, as well as strengths in the fields of event marketing and advertising, logistics management and corporate hospitality.

DC Brand Cloud is wholly owned by Malawians.

