All set for ‘JUSTICE’ movie premier

Organizers of the ‘Justice’ movie screening say they have touched base in terms of preparations and people should expect the best movie screening on Friday, July 26 at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The movie addresses various issues affecting the country including human trafficking, Child labour,among others.

Produced by UGM Graphics and Magic Promotions and directed by Adam Ogamah the movie features renowned actors, including Joyce Chavula-Mhango, Diana Liabuba, ‘Sir’ Ian Evance Chisekula, Gibson Ngalamila, McPherson Chatama and also a socialite Dorophy Kingstone.

Since the trailer of the movie was released,it has received positive feedback from thirsty fun seekers in many parts of the country and many people are hit by the fever to watch the movie.

Speaking in an interview, Producer Brazio Kanyong’o said they are prepared for the event and are optimistic that people will have good time.

“We have done all what is necessary for people to enjoy the screening of the movie. Security and everything is intact, we are ready to give Malawians a five-star experience,” he said.

Kanyong’o said people in Lilongwe should expect the best cinema experience and it will also be a platform where people will connect and share life experiences.

“Our event is more than a movie night, it is an experience. We are expecting decision makers, great business people, policy makers and top officials. Our film is about social change and we expect these great minds to have good time during the screening.

Currently the tickets are selling like hot cake in various outlets in the country.

