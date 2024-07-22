Minister of Gender Jean Sendeza condemns rampant child abuse in homes

Minister of Gender, Social and Community Development Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza on Monday bemoaned rampant child abuse happening in our communities.

Briefing journalists at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, Sendeza condemned families found abusing the children. However , the Minister commended Malawi Police for helping in arresting those found abusing the children. The Minister cited abuses which happened in Balaka where a young girl was tied to a tree and beaten up.

“Its sad that our children have been facing enormous challenges in the hands of their parents and this is why I am commending Malawi Police Service for doing good job to arrest the said culprits,” he said.

The Minister has since announced that the Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare, in collaboration with various partners, will join the continent to commemorate the 2024 Day of the African Child on Friday, July 26th, 2024.

The Minister said , this year’s event is being celebrated under the theme, “Promoting Quality and Inclusive Education for All Children in Malawi: Act Now!”

Sendeza said the theme highlights the nation’s dedication to addressing educational disparities and ensuring every child’s right to education is upheld.

“Despite significant strides in promoting equitable and relevant education for all children in Malawi, challenges such as poverty, child abuse, gender-based violence, and the impacts of natural disasters persist; hindering many children from accessing equitable and relevant education in Malawi,” he she said.

The Minister said recognizing these challenges, government through the Ministry of Education has actively engaged in various initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities across the country.

“Among other initiatives include the construction of new schools and the expansion of existing educational facilities to accommodate the growing student population,” she said.

She said additionally, through her Ministry, government is strengthening Early Childhood Development programs, ensuring that young children receive essential foundational education.

“Further, the government is committed to addressing the shortage of teachers by recruiting additional educators and providing necessary resources to improve the quality and relevance of education. The implementation of the Safe Schools program further emphasizes creating safer learning environments, essential for the holistic development of children,” she said in conclusion.

