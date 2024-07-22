Go, register now so you can vote next year, Chakwera tells people in Mangochi

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has urged people of Mangochi to register their names to exercise their right to vote in the forth-coming 2025 general elections.

President Chakwera made the remarks on Monday 22nd July 2024 in the area of Senior Chief Namkumba in Mangochi District soon after inspecting construction works of the major and modern Cape Maclear Road Project.

Speaking to the people that gathered, President Chakwera said registration is very crucial because it gives them a chance to vote for office bearers of their choice.

Commenting on the new road infrastructure, Chakwera said the road will greatly enhance mobility for both local and international tourists, as well as the communities in Mangochi.

President Chakwera called on contractors to always strive on competence when constructing roads to stand the test of time.

On hunger, President Chakwera assured the residents of Mangochi that his administration will make sure that people have enough food.

Chakwera said he has put in place steps aimed at revitalizing the agricultural sector through irrigation practices to the people of Mangochi and Malawi as a whole.

