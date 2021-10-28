All set for MAUK Annual General Meeeting and Elective Conference on Oct. 30

Malawi Association UK (MAUK) says all is set for its annual general meeting (AGM) and elective conference, which will take place on Saturday, 30th of October, 2021.

The AGM will take place at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Nottingham between 1 and 5pm followed by a dinner and dance at the same venue from 6pm until late.

As part of the afternoon activities, elections for new office bearers are planned, which will commence after updates from the outgoing Secretariat Team.

The current Secretariat comprises of Chairman, Mr. Hannington Gondwe, Mrs Lizzie Malloch (Secretary-General) and Mr Saidi Phiri (Treasurer) assumed their roles in March 2018, with a specific task of restructuring the internal processes of the umbrella Association to ensure greater inclusivity and improved working relationship with regional chapters and other key stakeholders.

Speaking to Nyasa Times ahead of the AGM, the outgoing Chairperson Gondwe said: “I am looking forward to the AGM and the election of new office bearers to advance and take the agenda of MAUK to another level. It has been an absolute pleasure playing a role in promoting the agenda and enhancing the welfare of Malawians in the UK.”

He informed Nyasa Times that he was not contesting, as he now wants to focus on completing a Doctorate in Business Administration studies qualification.

According to his Linkedln profile, he currently holds an Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Science (MSc) in International Development (Globalisation Trade and Industry Pathway), Master of Science (MSc) in Marketing Management, Chartered Institute of Marketing (C.I.M) Post Graduate Diploma, Post-Graduate Diploma in Research Methods amongst other academic and professional qualifications.

Gondwe is also a Fellow Member of the Chartered Management Institute (C.M.I) and a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

In addition, Gondwe, who currently works as a Business and Investment Advisory Specialist for the UK Government, further said that with the unlocking of economic activities after the lifting of Covid-19 pandemic related sanctions, there is a growing demand from his day job as many businesses in the UK are requiring advice and support to remain resilient and to sustainably grow therefore being unable to continue in his role.

He, however, said he remains passionate and will continue playing a role as a member of the Malawian community in the UK in the advancement of the welfare of Malawians in the UK.

The elections are being managed by an independent election team.

Meanwhile, MAUK is encouraging more people to put their names forward and participate as potential candidates so that there is good representation from all corners of England.

For self-nominations please follow this link https://forms.gle/Yr8STY664N51fsGP6

To nominate someone follow this link https://forms.gle/JfgLButWGrNHbPVt6.

The shortlisted individuals will make their short pitches this Saturday as the final stage of the election process this coming Saturday.

The AGM and Dinner and Dance are being sponsored by MotoMoney a new money transfer company that is operating in the UK and Europe. The music for the Dinner and Dance will be provided by DJ Josey of Zelina Entertainment

MAUK is a registered charity in the UK that works to offer a sense of community and promote cohesion, cooperation and networking among Malawians and people of Malawian descent living in the United Kingdom.

For more information visit www.malawiassociation.co.uk

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!