Ngabu Rural Hospital’s mortuary initiated by Abida Mia’s CDF project now fully functional

Ngabu Rural Hospital’s mortuary, which was initiated by Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi, Abida Mia through the constituency development fund (CDF), is now fully functional and is servicing the whole of the Shire Valley.

On a site visit on Wednesday to appreciate the completion of the CDF project through construction of a corridor from the wards to the mortuary, Mia applauded management and the contractors for a job well done and pledged to continue visiting the hospital to assess its further needs.

She also donated office furniture for the mortuary staff, which she was made aware of by the hospital’s management as a challenge they faced.

Mia — who also also Deputy Minister of Lands — said this is the largest mortuary in the area that started its operations but the staff were also facing challenges to ferry corpses from the wards or those that arrived elsewhere because there was no corridor for the trolleys.

“Thus I had to go back to the CDF for more funds to build the corridor and today it makes me happy that the mortuary is now fully functional and added with proper office furniture.

“I also donated office furniture for Ngabu Police Unit a few weeks ago after being approached by our security officers there,” she said.

She was accompanied by Council chairperson, Aubrey Masanza; MP for Chikwawa Central Constituency, Salim Bagus, Senior Chief Ngabu and Dr. Sheena Kaunda, who represented Chikwawa District Hospital’s director of social services.

Councillor Masanza applauded Mia for being development conscious and appealed to her to continue with her “noble gesture”, saying she demonstrates “rare passion” for her constituents and the whole of the Shire Valley.

“What is admirable about you, your Honourable, is that you do not just support our constituency alone but other areas through your Ministerial role.

“We are proud of you that you also played a huge part in Illovo and Unitrans to donate patrol cars and also renovate our police units at Ngabu and Nchalo,” he said.

The visit to the hospital was straight from attending the handover of three vehicles that Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc and Unitrans donated to Chikwawa police service to enhance security patrols.

There is rampant crime rate that affects business operations of Illovo Sugar and its business partners as well as Nchalo and Ngabu communities and the police has been asked to intensify patrols and investigations in order to crackdown criminal activities.

The handover ceremony was graced by Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS), George Kainja where Mia said she felt “greatly honored to witness a big spirited gesture of corporate responsibility by Illovo Sugar Company Limited and its collaborative partners — all for the good of our men in uniform”.

She took cognizance that the patrol vehicles “will certainly lessen the gap of need, that has been outstanding for a long time” and that the renovation of Nchalo Police Station and Ngabu Police Post, “will not only add beauty to the eye, but above all, create conducive working environment for our officers”.

“As public institutions, police stations, posts and units deserve a better outlook that instills a sense of pride and confidence in both the officers and members of the general public.

“Together with one spirit we can hold hands to make things happen,” she said while thanking Illovo Sugar and its partners for coming in to assist in such a big way, “because having put our efforts together in terms of vehicles, furniture and the decorations, we have made a bold step ahead together in such a great partnership that will bring out the best from our police in Chikwawa Nkombedzi and the entire district”.

“It is my humble appeal, that the efforts that we have made, should be exemplary to others of goodwill, who will find it appropriate as well as imperative, to prioritize security in our areas and communities through assisting our police.

“In so doing, we will enable our police officers to effectively discharge their duties as Nkombezi Constituency expects a reduction in cases of theft of cattle, rape, gender-based violence and child trafficking especially across the borders.”

She appeal to Chikwawa police officers to take good care of the renovated structures and and the multimillion kwacha donations so that they should last for a long and wished everyone “good health as we work hard towards the development of our beloved nation”.

