All set for SKC Charity Golf tourney

The Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation is set to host the SKC charity fundraising golf tournament tomorrow. Saturday 28 March 2026, at the Lilongwe Golf Club, in a bid to raise funds to procure dialysis machines for strategic district hospitals in the country.

Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Brian Coombes, said preparations for the tournament are at an advanced stage, with strong interest from corporate sponsors and individual golfers.

“We are excited with the level of response we have received so far. This tournament is not just about golf, but about coming together as a community to support meaningful causes that impact lives,” said Coombes.

He added that proceeds from the event are specifically geared to go towards supporting the procurement of dialysis machines to cater for patients with kidney challenges in the country.

SKC Foundation Trustee and son to the late Vice President, Sean Chilima, emphasized the importance of partnerships in achieving the organisation’s mission.

“The SKC Foundation continues to rely on the generosity of partners and well-wishers to deliver its programmes. Events like this golf tournament provide an opportunity for stakeholders to contribute towards uplifting communities while engaging in a sport that fosters networking and camaraderie,” said Chilima.

The tournament has received huge support especially from the corporate world with NICO Group being the headline sponsor after contributing K25 million.

The inaugural SKC charity golf is also expected to attract golfers from across the country, including corporate teams, seasoned players and social golfers, making it one of the notable fixtures on the local golfing calendar.

Organisers say the event will also provide a platform for companies to showcase their brands while contributing to a noble cause.

The tournament is being organized in keeping up the charity spirit of Vice President of Malawi, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who tragically lost his life in a military plane crash on June 10, 2024 along with eight others

Dr. Chilima, a renowned corporate icon, philanthropist, and politician, left behind a legacy of service to the needy, and the golf tournament aims to continue his mission.

The SKC Foundation has implemented a number of impactful initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, particularly among vulnerable groups, and the fundraising golf tournament is part of its continued efforts to mobilize resources for such interventions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :