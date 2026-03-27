FCB to Unveil ‘Historic’ Bullets Sponsorship Deal Today

First Capital Bank (FCB) is set to officially unveil a “historic” sponsorship deal with Nyasa Big Bullets this Friday (March 28, 2026) in Ndirande Township, Blantyre, in what the bank describes as part of its continued commitment to supporting sports development in Malawi.

The launch event will also feature the unveiling of the club’s new season kit, alongside full details of the sponsorship package and partnership structure.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, First Capital Bank Head of Marketing and Communication, Twikale Chirwa, said the partnership is aimed at strengthening the team’s competitiveness and long-term growth.

“Many teams deserve support to perform exceptionally. We believe this partnership will motivate the team to continue competing at a high level,” said Chirwa.

He added that the bank is committed to building a strong and sustainable relationship with the club following the official launch.

The event is expected to attract a lively atmosphere, with entertainment lined up from both established and upcoming musicians.

In addition, FCB will launch its Fun Truck initiative, which will act as a mobile point of sale for Maule Debit Cards.

Supporters who open accounts during the event will be treated to free meals, braai, and receive replica merchandise as part of the promotional package.

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