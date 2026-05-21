White Farmers Earn Up To $4.80 Per Kg While Malawi Smallholders Get $0.60 — Tobacco Price Shock Exposes Deep System Discrimination At Limbe Auction Floors

A wave of anger has erupted at the Limbe Auction Floors after farmers told a Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture that Malawi’s tobacco pricing system is producing shocking disparities that heavily disadvantage local smallholder growers compared to white-owned farms.

Farmers claim the market is operating on a two-tier pricing reality where identical or similar-quality tobacco is being paid at dramatically different rates — raising serious questions about fairness, transparency, and the integrity of the auction system.

Oma Samson, a farmer from Machinga, gave one of the most striking testimonies, alleging that while white farmers are reportedly earning as high as $4.80 per kilogramme, most Malawian smallholder farmers are being paid around $1.20 per kilogramme for comparable grades of tobacco.

He said the gap is not only wide but deeply demoralising, arguing that it effectively places local farmers in an unequal market where effort, input costs, and quality do not translate into fair returns.

The situation, according to Samson, becomes even more alarming in contracted tobacco. He told MPs that flue-cured tobacco is in some cases being bought at as low as $0.60 per kilogramme, a price he described as “crushing” and completely out of step with production realities.

He further pointed to inconsistencies within the same contracting and grading system, noting that some dark-fired tobacco is fetching above $3.00 per kilogramme, while other bales — often from smallholder farmers — are downgraded and underpaid without clear or consistent justification.

Farmers at the meeting expressed frustration that the pricing structure appears to reward a small group of large-scale producers while leaving thousands of Malawian growers trapped in low-income cycles despite producing tobacco for the same market.

They warned that the widening gap is not just an economic issue but a growing rural injustice that threatens livelihoods, confidence in the auction system, and the future of smallholder tobacco farming in Malawi.

Members of Parliament, the Tobacco Commission, farmers, and buyers are now engaged in tense discussions at the auction floors as pressure mounts for immediate answers, transparency in grading, and urgent reform of what growers describe as a deeply unfair pricing system.

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