Old Mutual Guaranteed Fund Declares 94% Return for 2025

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company has announced a strong performance of its Guaranteed Fund, declaring a 94% return for the year 2025, a sharp increase from 37% in 2024.

Announcing the results, Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Mark Mikwamba, said the performance reflects the company’s disciplined investment approach and its long-term commitment to protecting and growing members’ retirement savings.

Mikwamba described the result as more than just a figure, saying it represents the strength of the company’s investment strategy and governance.

“It is a strong result that we are proud of, but what makes it truly significant is not just the number, it is what the number represents,” he said.

He explained that the fund’s performance is driven by disciplined investment decisions, a strong fund structure, and a consistent focus on safeguarding retirement savings.

“The 94% is proof that our strategy works,” he added.

The Old Mutual Guaranteed Fund is the largest investment fund in Malawi for retirement schemes. It includes three main structures: Segregated Funds, the Unrestricted Fund, and the Preservation Fund (Protektor).

Mikwamba noted that while many funds perform well when markets are favourable, the true test is how they perform during difficult market conditions.

“Our Guaranteed Fund is built with a smoothing mechanism that protects members from market volatility both on the way up and on the way down. That consistency over full market cycles is what sets us apart,” he said.

Looking ahead, he said the company remains committed to maintaining strong long-term performance and ensuring returns that consistently beat inflation.

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