Second Vice President Chihana Congratulates Arsenal Win Hours After Government Disowns Fake Presidential Message

A striking contrast has emerged in government communication following Arsenal’s English Premier League triumph, after Second Vice President Enock Kanzingeni Chihana publicly congratulated the club just hours after Government distanced itself from a viral fake statement attributed to President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Chihana praised the Gunners for their EPL victory, describing the win as a product of discipline, patience, and long-term planning. He likened the achievement to Arsenal’s famous “Invincibles” era, saying it reflects the strength of building a youthful squad under manager Mikel Arteta.

In his social media message, Chihana also highlighted football’s unifying power, noting that fans in Malawi and around the world are celebrating the club’s success together. “Tiyamikire a Gunners achita chamuna,” he wrote.

His remarks came shortly after Government issued a strong statement dismissing a circulating poster that falsely claimed President Arthur Peter Mutharika had congratulated Arsenal for winning the 2025/2026 EPL title.

Government described the poster as fake, malicious, and disrespectful, warning that the unauthorized use of the President’s name is a legal offence that could attract prosecution, including fines or imprisonment.

The timing of the two statements has sparked quiet public commentary, with observers noting the unusual contrast between an official disowning of football congratulations on one hand, and a senior government official publicly celebrating the same result on the other.

While the Government statement was aimed at stopping misinformation, Chihana’s message has ensured that Arsenal’s victory has, unexpectedly, found itself at the centre of a light but politically noted communication contrast within the same administration.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :