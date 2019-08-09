Alliance One donates to Lilongwe orphanage center

One of the country’s tobacco buying and processing companies Alliance One Tobacco Malawi Limited has donated various school materials to Adziwa Orphanage Center based at the high density location of Kauma in Lilongwe worth over MK2.3 million.

Some of the donated materials included Alliance One branded schools bags, footballs and netballs as well as goal posts for both netball and football grounds based at the orphanage center. In addition to the donation, the company also renovated the orphanage center’s school hall as well as its kitchen which were in a bad condition.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony of the items on Wednesday, Alliance One Tobacco Malawi Corporate Affairs Manager Fran Malila said her company decided to make the donation as one way of fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program in the country.

She further said that Alliance One’s CSR program mainly focuses on the four thematic areas of education, health, environmental conservation as well as water and sanitation among others in all the countries where the company is operating around the globe including here in Malawi.

According to Malila, as one way of fighting child labour her company has been encouraging parents in all tobacco growing areas in the country to send their children to school and avoid using them as a source of labour in their tobacco fields.

“As a company we decided to donate these school materials to Adziwa orphanage center as one way of encouraging them to continue providing good care and other necessary support to the orphaned children who are based at this center. We believe that the support which Adziwa orphanage center is providing will help these kids to become reliable and productive future citizens of this country,” she said.

Malila added that her company is committed to continue helping the orphanage center in some of its programs as one way of complimenting government’s efforts in promoting the social well being of children in the country to access good quality education.

In his remarks Adziwa Orphanage Center Administrator James Chilwa commended Alliance One Tobacco for the donation saying the donated items will help the kids at the center to work hard in class as they have been greatly motivated.

According to Chilwa, the donated items especially the school bags which were given to pupils who did well during the just ended final school term will go a long way in motivating other children to work hard in class once the school opens in September.

“On behalf everyone at this center, let me commend Alliance One Tobacco for this donation which is a continuation considering that they have been giving us various materials and assistance since 2015,”said Chilwa.Chilwa disclosed that Alliance One also dug a borehole at the orphanage center in 2016 and through its One Tomorrow Campaign program; employees of the same company also cultivated an orchard at the same center.

He however urged other companies and organizations in the country to emulate the gesture showed by Alliance One and start assisting his center in different forms saying the center needs more assistance as it is a charitable based organization.

According to Chilwa, Adziwa Orphanage center which is owned by the Baptist Church International was opened in 1999 and so far it is taking care of some 300 orphaned children. So far the center has a nursery, primary and secondary schools. It recruits volunteers who are housed at the same campus to take care of the orphaned children in family based set ups.

