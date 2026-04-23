Zamba Snubs PAC Again, Defies Summons as Lawmakers Question ‘Above the Law’ Conduct

Former Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba, is once again refusing to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, intensifying scrutiny over what lawmakers and analysts describe as a troubling pattern of defiance toward parliamentary oversight.

Zamba has now declined to honour PAC summons three times, each instance accompanied by legal or procedural justifications that critics say are increasingly wearing thin.

Her latest refusal comes amid the PAC’s ongoing inquiry into the controversial purchase of Amaryllis Hotel by the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF). In a letter to the Clerk of Parliament, her lawyer, George Kadzipatike, argued that Zamba cannot testify before the committee because she is a party to a court case related to the same matter.

Kadzipatike further stated that Zamba is currently receiving medical treatment outside the country. However, the letter goes beyond her absence, asserting that even if she were in Malawi, she would still not appear before the committee, citing the sub judice rule.

The position has raised sharp questions within parliamentary circles, with some members privately asking whether Zamba considers herself beyond the reach of legislative scrutiny.

This is not the first time she has taken such a stance. In 2022, during investigations into National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) fuel procurement, Zamba—then NOCMA Board Chairperson—refused to appear before PAC after then Acting CEO Hellen Buluma accused her of exerting pressure to award contracts under questionable circumstances. At the time, Zamba relied on advice from the Attorney General to avoid appearing, a position publicly challenged by the Malawi Law Society.

PAC Chairperson Steve Malondera confirmed that the committee will proceed with its hearings despite Zamba’s absence, signalling that patience within the oversight body is running out.

“The committee will invoke its powers to ensure attendance and the production of necessary information where it is required,” Malondera said.

Sources within Parliament indicate that the committee is now weighing tougher measures, including requesting the Speaker to issue a summons carrying penal consequences—an escalation that could set up a direct confrontation between Parliament’s authority and Zamba’s continued resistance.

Political analysts warn that the standoff goes beyond one individual, touching on the credibility of parliamentary oversight itself. They caution that allowing senior public officials to repeatedly sidestep accountability—whether through court processes or medical grounds—risks eroding public trust in governance institutions.

Meanwhile, the PAC inquiry continues, with key figures expected to testify, including current SPC Justin Saidi and representatives of Yusuf Investment Limited, owners of the Amaryllis Hotel.

However, Zamba’s absence looms large over the proceedings, with her testimony widely viewed as central to establishing the role of senior government officials in the PSPTF transaction—raising an uncomfortable question for authorities: how long can a witness simply refuse to show up?

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