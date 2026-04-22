Kamangila’s Role Under Scrutiny as Allegations Suggest He Was Used to Influence Amaryllis Probe Report

A new formal complaint has placed well-known anti-corruption activist Alexius Kamangila at the centre of a controversy, with allegations that he was used as an intermediary in attempts to influence the parliamentary inquiry into the Amaryllis transaction.

The allegations emerge from a seven-page submission by the Chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Steven Baba Malondera Kamsiyamo, MP, who accuses Acting Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Gabriel Chembezi of attempts to interfere with the ongoing probe through pressure, leverage, and third-party communication.

While Kamangila has publicly positioned himself as a vocal advocate against corruption and government accountability, the complaint alleges he was drawn into efforts to shape the outcome of a sensitive parliamentary report.

Alleged Use as an Intermediary

According to the complaint, after direct engagement between Chembezi and the PAC chair allegedly failed, Kamangila is said to have entered the picture as a third-party contact.

Kamsiyamo claims that on April 3, 2026, Kamangila called him urging that Chembezi be “cleared” in the PAC inquiry—an outcome linked in the complaint to efforts to secure Chembezi’s permanent appointment as ACB Director General.

When Kamsiyamo allegedly declined, Kamangila is said to have reacted strongly, reportedly describing him as an “enemy” and threatening to undermine both his credibility and the work of the committee.

More significantly, Kamsiyamo alleges that Kamangila requested access to the draft PAC report before it was formally tabled in Parliament, a move the complaint characterises as an attempt to influence or preview the findings of an active oversight process.

From Anti-Corruption Voice to Alleged Political Instrument

Kamangila has built a public reputation as a staunch critic of corruption and an outspoken advocate for accountability in public institutions. However, the allegations in the PAC chairperson’s complaint now raise questions about whether he was independently engaging on the matter—or acting in coordination with those seeking to influence the outcome of the Amaryllis investigation.

The complaint does not merely suggest communication, but alleges that Kamangila functioned as a conduit through which pressure was exerted on a key parliamentary inquiry at a critical stage.

Broader Allegations of Influence Attempts

The allegations against Kamangila are part of a wider set of claims levelled against Acting ACB Director General Chembezi, who is accused of attempting to use investigative dockets, political references, and informal offers to sway the PAC process.

Kamsiyamo further alleges that Chembezi personally referenced multiple high-profile cases and individuals during meetings, suggesting potential outcomes could be influenced in exchange for favourable treatment in his confirmation process.

Police Notification and Institutional Response

Kamsiyamo states that he reported the matter to Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga on March 14, 2026, citing concerns over pressure and potential interference with parliamentary oversight.

Copies of the complaint have also been sent to President Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleiman, the Attorney General, and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Rising Political and Institutional Pressure

The allegations place renewed scrutiny on both the Anti-Corruption Bureau and figures associated with public accountability advocacy, raising broader questions about the boundaries between activism, institutional processes, and political influence.

Neither Chembezi nor Kamangila has publicly responded to the latest allegations at the time of publication.

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