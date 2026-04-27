Nankhumwa Accuses MCP of “Rewriting History” on Economy, Says Party Lacks Moral Authority Amid Crisis

People’s Development Party (PDP) president Kondwani Nankhumwa has launched a scathing attack on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing it of “rewriting history” and misleading Malawians about its record in handling the economy.

In a strongly worded statement released on April 24, 2026, Nankhumwa said MCP has no moral authority to lecture the nation on economic management, arguing that many of the challenges Malawi is currently facing were created or worsened during its time in power.

“The MCP must resist the temptation to rewrite history,” he said, pointing to rising public debt, persistent fuel shortages, and governance failures that he says defined the party’s administration.

Nankhumwa took particular aim at MCP’s criticism of the current fuel pricing system, saying the party is now positioning its Government-to-Government (G2G) fuel procurement model as a solution, despite it being associated with serious failures in the past.

He reminded the public that fuel shortages were widespread under MCP, lasting up to election day, and questioned how the same system now being promoted could be presented as a credible fix.

The PDP leader went further, citing revelations by former president Lazarus Chakwera, who reportedly admitted that over $20 million meant for fuel procurement was lost to corruption—popularly referred to as “madobadoba.”

“It is disingenuous for the MCP to now claim the moral high ground,” Nankhumwa said, accusing the party of selective memory and political grandstanding at a time when Malawians are grappling with real hardship.

His remarks come against the backdrop of what he describes as one of the most severe economic crises in Malawi’s recent history, marked by soaring prices, shrinking incomes, forex shortages, and an unsustainable public debt burden.

He acknowledged that the crisis has both domestic and global drivers but insisted that political leaders must be honest about past mistakes instead of shifting blame.

Nankhumwa, however, stopped short of presenting himself as having all the answers, calling instead for a collective national response involving economists, the private sector, civil society, and political leaders.

In a notable proposal, he suggested the formation of a high-level, multi-sectoral economic recovery task force under President Arthur Peter Mutharika to develop practical, evidence-based solutions.

“What this moment demands is not self-righteousness, but responsibility,” he said, urging leaders to move away from political point-scoring and focus on easing the burden on ordinary Malawians.

The statement positions Nankhumwa as both a fierce critic of MCP and a voice calling for national unity, but its strongest message is unmistakable: the battle over Malawi’s economic narrative is far from over.

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