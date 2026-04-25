OPINION | “Better Chakwera Than This?”—A Cry from the Ground That Power Can No Longer Ignore

There is a passionate and emotional sentence now echoing across markets, minibuses, and dusty township roads: “better Lazarus Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance.”

It is not a slogan. It is not opposition propaganda. It is something far more powerful—and far more troubling. It is regret.

This is not coming from elites or political commentators. It is coming from the very people who put their faith, their vote, and their hope in the current leadership. And when the bottom rung of society begins to look back longingly at what they once rejected, it signals something is fundamentally off course.

Let’s be honest about what is driving this shift.

The cost of living is squeezing the life out of ordinary Malawians. VAT is biting harder. PAYE is shrinking already thin paychecks. Electricity and water tariffs are climbing. Fuel prices have been raised repeatedly, pushing transport costs beyond reach and triggering a chain reaction across the entire economy. Everything is more expensive—but incomes are not.

You cannot govern a struggling population with theory while their reality is collapsing.

What makes this worse is the growing perception of inequality. While ordinary citizens are forced to stretch every kwacha, political elites and those orbiting power appear insulated—fuel allocations, privileges, and benefits flowing freely. That contrast is not just economic; it is psychological. It tells the struggling citizen: you are on your own.

And people are noticing.

If leadership is about trust, then trust is being quietly eroded. Not through one big scandal, but through daily lived experience—empty pockets, rising frustration, and promises that feel increasingly distant.

The frustration runs even deeper when it comes to opportunity. Young graduates are locked out. Trained teachers and nurses remain unemployed despite glaring vacancies in critical sectors. Recruitment processes are viewed with suspicion, as if access depends less on merit and more on connections.

That perception—whether fully accurate or not—is toxic. It breeds resentment. It kills hope. It convinces capable young people that the system is not designed for them.

At the same time, infrastructure is visibly deteriorating. Roads in major cities are crumbling to the point of embarrassment. Public services are stretched. And citizens are left asking a simple, brutal question: where is the money going?

This is where the comparison to the past becomes politically explosive.

Because when people say “better Chakwera,” they are not necessarily praising the past—they are condemning the present. They are measuring expectation against reality and finding a painful gap.

And here is the uncomfortable truth: dismissing this sentiment would be a mistake.

This is not noise. It is a warning.

Leadership requires more than policy announcements and economic lectures about entrepreneurship. It demands empathy, visibility, and tangible relief. People do not want to be told to “hustle harder” while structural barriers remain untouched. They want fairness. They want access. They want to see that the burden they carry is being shared—not ignored.

There is still time to correct course. But that window is not indefinite.

The solution starts with listening—really listening—to the voices from the ground. It requires rethinking policies that are clearly hurting the majority. It demands restoring credibility in public recruitment and ensuring opportunity is not reserved for the connected few. And above all, it calls for leadership that feels present in the lives of ordinary citizens, not distant from them.

Because once a population begins to believe that yesterday was better than today, the future becomes politically unpredictable.

And right now, that belief is growing—quietly, steadily, and dangerously.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :