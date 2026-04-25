Gazette Media donates K300,000 to WASH Initiative: Joins Clean-Up Exercise at QECH

Gazette Media, a media and communications consulting firm, has donated K300,000 to support the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Media Forum’s initiative, and also joined in a clean-up exercise at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) on Friday.

The contribution and hands-on involvement form part of ongoing efforts to promote sanitation and improve environmental conditions in public health facilities.

Gazette Media Managing Director, McDonald Chapalapata, said the consultancy is committed to supporting practical interventions that contribute to public health.

“As a media consultancy, we recognise that our role goes beyond communication and storytelling. We have a responsibility to be part of the change we advocate for. Our partnership in this initiative and the K300,000 contribution reflect our commitment to improving sanitation and public health outcomes in Malawi,” said Chapalapata.

Secretary General of the WASH Media Forum, George Mhango, commended Gazette Media for their support, describing the collaboration as critical to advancing sanitation efforts.

“We sincerely commend Gazette Media for stepping forward with both financial support and active participation. This kind of partnership is exactly what we need to drive meaningful impact in sanitation and hygiene across the country.

An Environmental Health Officer at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Virginia Kananji, underscored the importance of improved sanitation in healthcare settings.

“Sanitation and hygiene are critical in preventing infections, especially in hospital environments. Support from stakeholders like the media helps ensure a cleaner and safer space for both patients and healthcare workers,” she said.

During the exercise, participants engaged in activities such as mopping wards and cleaning surrounding areas, reinforcing calls for collective responsibility in maintaining hygiene standards.

The initiative aligns with broader national efforts to promote sanitation and hygiene, including government directives encouraging institutions and communities to prioritise cleanliness as a preventive health measure.

With continued collaboration, stakeholders expressed optimism that similar initiatives will be expanded to other public institutions and communities across Malawi, helping to build a culture of hygiene and disease prevention.

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