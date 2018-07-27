Alumni rehabilitate Kaphuka Primary School in Dedza

Kaphuka Primary School Alumni Association has embarked on a project to rehabilitate their former school in Dedza District to improve the learning environment.

The group’s interim chairperson Peter Kalodzera said they decided to renovate the school after noticing challenges learners were facing.

“We decided to improve the condition of our old school as we observed that it has poor infrastructure such as classroom blocks and teachers’ houses,” he said.

Recently, the group visited the school where they donated various items such as football kits, balls for all sports, notebooks, boxes of chalk and pens. The items were valued at K300 000.

“Through the project, we will create a better environment for learners so that they can go far with their education and become self-reliant in future,” Kalodzera said.

In her remarks, the school’s deputy head teacher Rhoda Mbalame commended the alumni for the gesture, saying their support will solve problems the school is currently facing.

According to authorities, the school was established in the 1940s.

