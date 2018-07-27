‘Midnight 6 resurfaces in different form’: DPP asks Chilima to resign as Malawi VP

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has been asked to honour his oath of office by doing the right thing and resign from his position in order to pursue his dream without compromising the honour and dignity of that office.

The call was made in Lilongwe on Friday when Democratic Progressive party (DPP) senior officials addressed a press briefing to clarify on issues raised by the country’s Vice President last Saturday.

On 21st July, 2018 the Vice President addressed a rally at Masintha ground in the Capital City, where he launched a political grouping called United Transformation Movement (UTM).

A statement read out by DPP Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi, says the activities undertaken by Chilima are a mockery of the oath of office and the Constitution he swore to defend and protect.

Dausi observed that it will be difficult for Chilima to defend the presidency as well as government policies while he is leading a grouping which is political in nature other than that which ushered him to power.

“It is clear that the movement which is being led by Dr. Saulos Chilima is espousing policies that are opposed to those championed by the current government led by Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, of which he is technically a member,” he said.

He further said if Chilima is a true democrat which he claims to be, he should realise that he cannot practice opposition politics within the government that he is part of.

Dausi advised Chilima that his office has no independent existence of its own but rather it is intended to support that of the President saying his (Chilima) claim that he can continue to occupy office of Vice President lacks legitimacy and is laughable.

“If Dr Saulos Chilima is a believer in the rule of law and fully understands what collective cabinet responsibility entails, he cannot eat his cake and have it at the same time by remaining in the position of Vice President.

“It is, therefore, a big lie by him and betrayal of acceptable democratic tenets and values for him and those who support his cause to claim that Dr Saulos Chilima has a contract with the people of Malawi to continue serving in the office of the Vice President up to 2019,” said Dausi.

DPP Vice President for the North Goodall Gondwe said the party leaves it up to the Vice President to resign saying what the party is pointing out are inconsistencies that have been created of the government which Chilima is part of.

Gondwe appealed to the movement to desist from insults but rather concentrate on what they would do for the people of Malawi.

DPP senior member, Samuel Tembenu said Chilima cannot pretend to be part of government and at the same time oppose it. As such Tembenu said the Veep needs to step down honorably and practice his politics freely.

Chilima was nominated by Mutharika as his running mate during the 2014 Tripartite Elections a process that led him to becoming Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi the Veep is a member of the Cabinet which exercises the core functions of the Executive arm of Government and as such he has the constitutional responsibility of advising the president with respect to the policies of the government and such matters as may be referred to the cabinet by the president.

