Police hunt for murder suspect Kabizozo in Blantyre

Malawi Police at Chilomoni in Blantyre have launched a manhunt for Kamuzu Amosi Kabizozo of Chamba village traditional authority Kuntaja in Blantyre for allegedly stabbing to death 38 year old man.

According to Mr Shadreck Padi 39 brother to the deceased, the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 0300 hours at Chibwana Mindano village traditional authority Kuntaja.

The suspect had borrowed an undisclosed amount of money from the deceased long time ago.

Allegedly the owner of the money made several attempts to have his money back but suspect was not forthcoming to give back.

Surprisingly, on July 25 suspect broke into the deceased’s house as he was fast asleep, stabbed him on the neck, abdomen and on the right hand before running away.

Wellwishers took victim to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem examinations revealed deceased died due to Haemorrhage Shock.

Investigations are currently in progress to apprehend the suspect for Murder charges.

Police are appealing for information which may help in the investigations to arrest Kabizozo.

Deceased Misheck Padi hailed from Chibwana Mindano village traditional authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.

