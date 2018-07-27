Piksy, Fredokiss and Phyzix disown show, Tay Grins remain silent on DPP sponsored show

Musicians Fredokiss, Piksy and Physics have disassociated themselves from a show believed to have been ogranized by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) inorder to destabilize Vice President Saulos Chilima’s launch of his political movement in Blantyre.

Chilima will be launching United Transformation Movement (UTM) this Sunday at Mjamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

He was previously supposed to launch on Saturday in Ndirande but changed after government instructed Football Association of Malawi to reopen Chichiri Stadium with a crowd pulling Big Bullets match to woo fans to the game.

Piksy sent a message to his fans distancing himself from a show that was previously said to be Tay Grin’s and Ma Blacks.

“I would lime to notify everyone that am not part of of this show. My photo has been put without my knowledge. I will performing in Lilongwe on Sunday,” broadcasted Piksy to his WhatsApp contacts.

As for Fredokiss, he is currently reported in South Africa attending Gwamba’s traditional wedding.

He also distanced himself from the show and threw metaphoric jabs at Tay Grin who is seen to be his copycat.

Tay Grin, whose mother is a Minister and DPP senior official has remained silent on the development.

DPP is doing everything possible to frustrate Chilima’s launches. Similar tricks were also applied during his Lilongwe launch.

