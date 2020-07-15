Amazon takes another dimension in photography: New photo studio launched in Lilongwe

Flowing in their photography passion, two young entrepreneurs, Ezekiel Chaguluka and Isaack Mbewe who trade under Amazon photography have launched a photo studio as a response to their customers demand.

Officially launched on Saturday, 11 July, the studio is housed in Mangochi Motel Complex along Chidzanja road in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Amazon photography Director Ezekiel Chaguluka said apart from passion, the move to open the studio was also necessitated by customers who have been starving for their creative hands in the art of photography.

“The passion for photography is what has inspired us and in addition, there has been a demand from people who have been asking us to have a photo studio for random pictures at any time, because for a long, we only invested much on taking outdoor pictures, considering all that, we decided to respond to the factors,” he said

Chaguluka said they don’t compromise on quality and that is why they have been able to get recommendations from various customers saying they provide unique and awesome work.

“Being a new studio, I know people will have a lot of expectations, but all I can say is that Amazon photography treasures quality and that is why we have been able to stay long in the game, we have a vibrant team with vast experience in cinematography, video editing and designing among others,” he said.

Complementing Chaguluka’s sentiments Isaack Mbewe said having a permanent business place also helps in building customers trust and he therefore said people who would want to appreciate their works should visit their Instagram page –Amazon-Photography-Mw.

Mbewe said among other events they can also be hired for weddings, Engagements, Corporate events and that their prices are reasonable

