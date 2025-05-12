American Jewelry Exhibition “Gem Fair Tulsa” in 2025

In 2025, another jewelry fair, Gem Fair Tulsa (GFT), was held. As the name implies, the event is traditionally held in the city of Tulsa (United States of America). This year, the festival lasted for 3 days – from April 18th to April 20th. We need to say that the visitors were very pleased with their visit to the Ruffin Event Center location. This event is considered the largest in North America and is part of the Gem Fair exhibition series. Gemstone lovers and collectors come to GFT, as well as jewelers, sellers, traders, miners, manufacturers, and other individuals and companies related to jewelry.

Anyone could take part in the exhibition, but for this, it was necessary to pre-register with the information of the company you represent. Statistics showed that business owners from different parts of the USA, Canada, Mexico, and South American countries attended the event. Guests from European and Asian countries were also registered. In other words, this exhibition can be called an international one. Every year, more and more companies and individuals visit the fair, which indicates the development and expansion of GFT. If you are interested, you can read more about the upcoming exhibitions in the “Globy Events” section.

Assortment

Factory-made and handmade products could be seen at the exhibition stands. Among other things, precious and semi-precious stones (natural or artificially obtained), crystals, pearls, finished jewelry, and so on were presented. It should be noted that not only diamonds, rubies, emeralds, but also sapphires, amethysts, and opals attracted attention. It was obvious that the exhibits were selected with an emphasis on authenticity and quality of the cut. Stones suitable for use in jewelry could be purchased during the exhibition. An inspection of the exhibits showed that the cutting of stones in the classical style is still relevant, but at the same time, stones with a modern cut were often encountered. Time does not stand still, so advanced technologies and new types of cutting are increasingly being used.

Unusual Gems, Tools, and Workshops

The fair was attended by collectors who were looking for unusual stones to add to their collection of exquisite specimens. African diamonds and gems mined in the central part of Eurasia attracted a lot of attention. In addition to the stones, accessories for the manufacture and repair of jewelry were presented at the exhibition. Such tools are interesting to owners of small and large jewelry factories. The range of accessories was impressive – you could find everything to create your own jewelry. Instruments, cutting tools, sharpening machines, and much more were shown at the GFT fair. Master classes were held. Professional jewelers showed how to work with precious metal frames, how stones are processed, how beads are pierced, and so on. The designers demonstrated the latest fashion trends.

Objectives of the Gem Fair Tulsa

The exhibition was attended by gemological professionals who, with the help of special examinations, could determine the originality of a particular gemstone or mineral. Jewelry manufacturing companies are collaborating with gemologists and looking for new experts to join their team. One of the goals of GFT is to find employees, partners, and investors. One of the conditions for business development is to establish mutually beneficial relationships with partners. The main objectives of the GFT exhibition will be listed below:

jewelry demonstration;

presentation of new technologies in the jewelry field;

search for new employees, experts, and investors;

building partnerships;

strengthening international cooperation.

To sum up, the exhibition made a great impression on the participants. The level of the event was high. Many new contracts have been signed within the framework of GFT. A large number of high-quality jewelry was also purchased. The GFT fair will continue to be held at the Ruffin Event Center, and information about schedule changes can be found in the press and on the internet.

