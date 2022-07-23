An honest advice to Chizuma: don’t over rely and trust social media

Maybe People Change but honestly it needs sober minds to analyse the ‘apparent fight’ between the DPP and the ACB Director….

I have known Steve Kayuni as a cool person. He is selfless and does not allow emotions to guide his actions. He does not think with his blood. Does not seek the limelight. Always fighting from the back. He is a kind of person that attributes success to teamwork and takes responsibility for the failure of the entire team.

I knew Steve after I had finished my O level and my brief interaction with him at St Mathias Parish in Lilongwe left an indelible mark in me about the College that God loved the most.. Of course none could tell that he was a Law Student then. Very humble.

Even when I joined and paraded in the blessed corridors of Chilunga, the guy was so down to earth. He never carried the intimidating books. A very devout Catholic.

I do not agree that Steve is the problem at the DPP office. I do not agree that Steve is the stumbling block in the fight against corruption in the country. Maybe I want to know… Apart from the Sattar probes or Batatawala matters, has the DPP not issued consent for the other matters to ACB?

In my humble opinion, we seem to be focusing a lot on Martha Chizuma. We are expecting her to pull out miracles in a Chemistry class when the truth is she is An African Languages and Linguistics(ALL) student.

I feel our heroine was very used to being on a desk at her former office and received anonymous complaints. Upon agreeing with such Zigobas without verifying whether the Chigoba had indeed suffered an injustice, she became a prosecutor, witness and then judged based on what she felt. It was an easy job for her.

ACB is a different terrain. The likes of Steve maybe juniors to her in terms of when one joined the profession but they have an enormous amount of practical experience in courts. Sizimafunika phuma izi or sympathy from Social Media.

My simple advice is… Maybe if she hibernated and then operate silently. There are a lot of renowned and experienced people that can help the two offices to resolve any misgivings but Social Media mmmmm will drive her under the bus. It can not be trusted at all.

Martha must tame her ego and hunger for fame. She must get to work. It’s not automatic that she can become a star she thinks she is alone. She must understand how prosecution works especially with ACB. She may know the law but her practical experience could be lacking.

