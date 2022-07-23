Moyale kick start super league second round on a high

Moyale Barracks Football Club has every reason to smile after a good start to the second round of the 2022 TNM Super League season when they thumped visiting Mighty Wakawaka Tigers 3-1 at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers were first to settle into the game with their brilliant and emphatic passing game flat on the ground, winning more free kicks and throw-ins in the process.

When the soldiers settled in the game, the combination of Raphael Phiri and Brown Magaga proved to be superb as well but the Tigers defence was solid to deny the soldiers any threatening shot at their goal.

It was in the 41st minute when the home side stamped their authority in the game when an excellent cross from Brown Magaga from the left found veteran Gastin Simkonda in front of Tigers’ goal. Simkonda missed the ball with his head but when it fell down, he connected it first time with his right foot past Tigers goalie.

Just two minutes later, Raphael Phiri scored Moyale’s second goal. A header by Gastin Simkonda across the face of Tigers goal was received by yet another decent header by Phiri that Tigers keeper Dalitso Khungwa couldn’t tame. It was 2 nil to the Lions of Kaning’ina when referee Newton Nyirenda blew his whistle to mark the end of the first half.

In the second half, the home side kept enjoying a lion’s share of possession, attacking purposefully from both flanks as visiting tigers did much of defending work.

But Tigers’ Alfred Sapanga reduced the arrears when his powerful volley from the edge of the 18 metre box beat Macdonald Harawa in Moyale’s goals.

However, the soldiers got their third and final goal of the match in the 72nd minute through defender Maneno Nyoni. Gastin Simkonda’s free kick from the right found Nyoni in the box who nodded the ball down, bouncing past the Tigers keeper to seal the game at 3-1.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Tigers coach, Trevor Kajawa, said his boys lost concentration towards the end of the first half.

“We lost concentration in the last minutes of the first half. We are able to score but we have to work on mental strength so that we don’t lose concentration in the game,” he said.

The winning coach, Prichard Mwansa, said it felt good to win at home against Tigers.

“This is a good performance. We played very well especially in the second half. Gastin is a top striker. His return into the team is an inspiration to the whole team. It’s possible that we can finish in the top four at the end of the season,” remarked Mwansa.

Moyale Barracks FC is now on position 8 with 20 points from 16 games while Tigers are stuck at position 12 with 15 points from 16 games.

