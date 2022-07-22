Target Security Group guards detain Filling Station Manager, Police make arrest

Security guards working for a national service provider Target Security Group Limited on Tuesday night apprehended thieves stealing fuel at Mount Meru Petroleum filling station in Phalombe.

The alert dog handling security guards became suspicious when they noticed that the manager Mr Grant Mpichi who apparently hand disabled the pump mechanism, started filling over 30 jerry cans in strange ways.

The guards moved to detain the manager and took the lorry keys off the driver and called Police who made the arrest that included three businessmen: Masautso Kainja, 30, from Waluma Village, T/A Kaledzera, Thoko Samson, 24, from Kazembe Village, T/A Mkhumba and Patrick Shoveli, 25, from Namuthu Village T/A Kaledzera all from Phalombe District.

They are now answering a theft charge while the security guards are assisting the Police prosecution as state witnesses.

Phalombe District Officer in Charge Mrs Joyce Mtambo thanked the guards for acting bravely and honestly by refusing bribes from the arrested manager, Mr Mpichi.

“The guards have preserved the image and integrity of the security profession and indeed that of Target Security Group. As the Police, we pledged a close working relationship with Target Security Group,” said ACP Mtambo.

Malawi is seeing a rise in crimes against businesses and high net worth individual assets who have become an easy target because of poor security arrangements.

“We are seeing a rise of theft crimes and damages where thefts have been prevented. This is why we are calling on businesses to make improvements to their security arrangements because insurance companies are reluctant to compensate the losses where there is deliberately poor security arrangements.

“We are pleased that the leadership and management of Mount Meru made the right call to bring Target Security to be their security provider to prevent incidents like these.

“Our guards are do not just prevent external thefts but also inside job by staff working for these businesses. We pride ourselves on delivering an intelligence led security service,” said Davie Kavinya, Chief Executive Officer who presented his staff with a token of appreciation for a job well done.

Target Security Group Limited (TSG) offer fully integrated, multi-disciplinary security and facilities management services to corporate and individual customers.

The company boldly states that they are a Malawian business that is internationally certified, they invest their profits in Malawi unlike others who send overseas; they care and respect their staff who are their top assets; and their staff are fully vetted and Police checked.

Pursuant to its mission and vision underlined by the values of hard-work, empathy, integrity, teamwork, respect, and honesty, TSG is growing into a bastion of excellence, exceeding customer expectations over the past year.

“We deliver peace of mind to customers with guarding, canine (dog security), advanced electronic security systems for detection, surveillance and access control; and facilities management,” says David Kavinya.

Other services include rapid response with the use of trained canine dogs, alarm, and mobile response. The company also installs security systems such as CCTV cameras, alarm systems and access control systems.

“We now have coverage to the Northern Region with our office in Mzuzu, Central Region with the Lilongwe office, Eastern Region with our Liwonde Office and Lower Shire with our Chikwawa office,” added Kavinya.

The CEO adds that TSG has a reasonable clientele, which includes some of the biggest and well-established organizations and government ministries, departments, and agencies in the country.

The other unique feature for the company, he adds, is that it has ex-servicemen among its employees, and that its guards are also trained in intelligence and criminology to help them understand the criminal mind.

