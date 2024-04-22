Target Security Group provides MK1m donation towards Children of The Nations’ feeding programme

Target Security (TSG) – a Malawian company with international certification – on Sunday presented a MK1 million donation to a feeding programme a charitable organization, Children of The Nations (COTN), is implementing in the outskirts of Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The donation to COTN comes barely a few weeks after the company made another monetary donation to elderly people in Kuliyani and Mwambakanthu Villages in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chitukula in Lilongwe.

Speaking when he presented the donation at COTN National Office at Njewa in Lilongwe, TSG Chief Executive Officer, Davie Kavinya, said the donation demonstrates the company’s shared commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of the people around it.

“It is with great joy and humility that we announce our donation to Children of Nations, an organization that embodies compassion, resilience, and hope. At Target Security Group, we firmly believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting those in need. We recognize the invaluable work that Children of Nations does every day, providing love, care, and support to children who deserve nothing but the best. It is our honor to stand alongside them in their mission to create a brighter future for these young souls,” he said.

Kavinya added that the donation today is a testament to the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its belief in the transformative power of kindness.

He expressed optimism that the donation will serve as a beacon of hope for the children at COTN, and remind them that they are not alone and that there are people who care deeply about their well-being.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us remember that even the smallest act of kindness can have a ripple effect that extends far beyond what we can imagine. Let us continue to sow seeds of love, compassion, and generosity wherever we go, knowing that together, we can make the world a better place for all,” he said.

In her acceptance remarks, COTN Country Director Lilian Khofi said the donation had come at the right time when the organization is intending to expand its feeding programme beyond the 470 underprivileged children it fed during the first month of implementation.

Khofi said the feeding programme was initiated to respond to the growing food insecurity concerns as a result of extended dry spells the country experienced between February and March this year.

“With your support, we can continue our vital work of providing holistic, Christ-centred care for the children, enabling them to create positive and lasting change in their lives. We will extend the temporary feeding programme in the villages we serve and make a lasting difference in the lives of children facing hunger,” she said.

Khofi assured TSG that her organization will use the resources prudently and efficiently to maximize its impact and delivering tangible benefits to those in need.

