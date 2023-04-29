An up-close with social media influencer Kelvin Sulugwe

Kelvin Sulugwe is a highly talented and dedicated individual who has made significant contributions to the emerging digital transformation in Malawi. As a social media influencer and entrepreneur, Kelvin has used his skills and expertise to create innovative solutions that have impacted people’s lives positively.

Nyasa Times Upclose highlights some of the achievement that he has done as an entrepreneur, influencer and leader of Mafana Ochepekedwa Koma Olimbikira.

Kelvin Sulugwe is passionate about digital media and has dedicated himself to promoting its use in Malawi and Africa at large. He is the founder of Akometsi, an ICT company that provides customized creative solutions to businesses and organizations in Malawi. Through Akometsi, Kelvin has created job opportunities for young people and has contributed to the growth of the digital media and tech industries in Malawi.

In addition to his work in the media, Kelvin Sulugwe is also involved in various social initiatives that aim to improve the lives of people in various communities. He is a mentor and an inspiration to many young people in Malawi through Mafana Ochepekedwa Koma Olimbikira (MOKO) which has among others paid school fees for over 100 CDSS students.

Currently, through MOKO, Kelvin Sulugwe started virtual adoptions which have seen people taking responsibility to pay for school fees for those in need through the initiative, with over 20 students already catered by influencers including Yollam Kawanga, Gift Sukali, among others. Kelvin Sulugwe’s his dedication to making a positive impact has earned him respect and admiration from many.

Kelvin Sulugwe’s achievements in both the media industry and his community are impressive, and his commitment to excellence and innovation is an inspiration to many. He is a true role model and an asset to Malawi, and his contributions to the country’s growth and development will not be forgotten.

This up-close recognizes him.

