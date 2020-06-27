‘Ana Abusa’ number plates unacceptable: Don’t give new govt a bad name like DPP impunity
Many people in the Tonse Alliance have faulted people who have affixed their vehicles with ‘Ana Abusa’ number plates on the roads of Malawi following Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s election victory, saying they though more people want to be associated with president-elect, that this something that should be unacceptable.
The number plates have the green colours, paraphernalia of Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with the intentions of people to escape the wrath of the Road Traffic Directorate and the Traffic Police.
“Chakwera wants to encourage people to be law abiding and we cannot encourage people to break the law; hence, our condemnation that these vehicles be impounded so that the scheme to give the new government a bad name should be stopped,” said one Tonse Alliance support Baldwin Kaluluma.
There is a danger that vehicles with no real registration number plates may be used for criminal activities.
Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has said that failure to display a vehicle’s number plate constitutes an offence.
DRTSS spokesperson Angelina Makwecha informs all vehicle owners that obscuring number plates is prohibited.
“All this was done to ensure safety and security to the general public. For instance, a vehicle whose number is obscured or doesn’t bear the regulated number will be difficult to trace should it be involved in criminal activities or hit-and-run,” she said.
During the reign of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) its followers, mostly the party’s youths popularly known as Cadets, were moving up and about cities with their cars affixed with plates bearing ‘Ana Adadi’, ‘Team APM’ or ‘APM Boma’, in reference to and in support of President Peter Mutharika.
Equally acting against DRTSS rules, instead of displaying their number plates, some supporters of other political parties cover their number plates with party cloth.
That nosense must be stopped before it gets out of hand, we need civilised and disciplined politics.
Zithe zimenezi… we’re getting into a mew Malawi, we shouldn’t repeat the same mistakes. Police, please enforce the laws and ensure these people who obscure number plates pay fines. I support Chakwera but I can’t condone this backwards move by some of Tonse Alliance supporters.
That’s good. No Ana Abusa Number Plates. Musazilekerere zimenezi ndi za u savage.
Komanso chibwenzi cha dora ichi! Mudzafera za ena.
This is music to our years!! Please keep it up a Tonse.
Please my fellow chewas and all supporters of Tonse Alliance do not copy and paste DPP useless notions.
EXACTLY WE DETASTE SUCH KIND OF BEHAVIOUR BECAUSE IT BLEEDS ARONGANCE LIKE THE FORMER DPP REGIME.
SO ,NO TO SUCH BACKWARD THINKING NUMBER PLATES
People like Kondi Msungama already visited Escom and BWB to demand for orders,
Cadet tsopano wazungulira mutu tu. Izi ndizimene iwe unkachita DPP yako ili m’boma. This Government is too smart for that. Kondi Msungama wangomuda.
eya? anthu ofuna zinthu kusintha amakhala omvela osati mpaka 5 years number plate yoti ”ana a Dad” ndipo palibe amakufusani afwitondo inu.
Senzani to Lunzu no filling station. mxiiii
