‘Ana Abusa’ number plates unacceptable: Don’t give new govt a bad name like DPP impunity

Many people in the Tonse Alliance have faulted people who have affixed their vehicles with ‘Ana Abusa’ number plates on the roads of Malawi following Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s election victory, saying they though more people want to be associated with president-elect, that this something that should be unacceptable.

The number plates have the green colours, paraphernalia of Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with the intentions of people to escape the wrath of the Road Traffic Directorate and the Traffic Police.

“Chakwera wants to encourage people to be law abiding and we cannot encourage people to break the law; hence, our condemnation that these vehicles be impounded so that the scheme to give the new government a bad name should be stopped,” said one Tonse Alliance support Baldwin Kaluluma.

There is a danger that vehicles with no real registration number plates may be used for criminal activities.

Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has said that failure to display a vehicle’s number plate constitutes an offence.

DRTSS spokesperson Angelina Makwecha informs all vehicle owners that obscuring number plates is prohibited.

“All this was done to ensure safety and security to the general public. For instance, a vehicle whose number is obscured or doesn’t bear the regulated number will be difficult to trace should it be involved in criminal activities or hit-and-run,” she said.

During the reign of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) its followers, mostly the party’s youths popularly known as Cadets, were moving up and about cities with their cars affixed with plates bearing ‘Ana Adadi’, ‘Team APM’ or ‘APM Boma’, in reference to and in support of President Peter Mutharika.

Equally acting against DRTSS rules, instead of displaying their number plates, some supporters of other political parties cover their number plates with party cloth.

