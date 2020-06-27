Election exploits of DPP caders Nyamilandu, Issa, et al in Shire Valley

Information gathered by Nyasa Times indicates how determined Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu who is also one of the operative of the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) coordinated with other senior party ,cadresto manipulate voters in the Shire Valley.

Nyamilandu aided by Rias and Razak Issa including Ben Phiri, James Chuma, Leston Mulli, Salim Bagus, Francis Kasaila and Nicholas Dausi invaded the Shire Valley and dished out K100 000 each to traditional leaders in villages and told them to tell their subjects not to allow government to go to central region by voting for Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“These cadets distributed goods from Rab Processors. They systematically met with group village heads at the Issas residence and dished out more cash to them. They went into the the villages even in remote areas and spread lies telling people that the Mia’s are hated by MCP after all they had done and resources they spent on MCP,” said a source privy to the issue.

He added:“This group even went as far as showing video clip of MCP’s Peter Dimba supporting Saulos Chilima as the preferred running mate. If that wasn’t enough they even took MARDEF loans of K600 000 and gave to various people and K1.5 million to 25 people.”

Political commentators’ project that MCP will grow stronger in the Shire Valley now that DPP is out of government.

