Analysis: A political insight into the proverb from the People’s Party Convention

During the recent People’s Party (PP) convention, a proverb emerged that offers profound meaning: “Munthu osaona sayambana ndi yemwe akumuyendetsa chifukwa sakafika komwe akupita osaonayo, owona uja akabwelera.” This translates to “A blind person does not quarrel with the one guiding them because they won’t reach their destination without the guide. If the guide turns back, so does the blind person.” This proverb can be understood as a metaphor for political relationships, alliances, and leadership. Below is an interpretation of its key elements and how they relate to Malawi’s political landscape.

(1) The Blind Person: Dependent Leadership

In the context of politics, the “blind person” symbolizes a political leader or party that lacks the ability to chart an independent course. This represents leaders who have not developed their own vision or strength to navigate the political environment without external support.

The proverb suggests that when a leader lacks the ability to move forward alone, they must rely on others to guide them. This can be seen in Malawi’s political history, where many leaders have depended on alliances or coalitions with other parties to rise to power or remain in office.

(2) The Guide: Political Alliances and Support

The “guide” in the proverb represents those political forces, parties, or coalitions that provide the necessary support or direction to the dependent leader. This could be a dominant party in a political alliance or powerful political figures who influence decisions.

Just as a blind person would not argue with their guide, political leaders who rely on alliances should not create conflicts with those who have helped them reach their positions. Without the guide, the leader will be lost, just as the blind person cannot reach their destination without guidance.

3) The Quarrel: Arrogance and Overconfidence

The proverb also warns about the consequences of arrogance or overconfidence. If a leader who has been dependent on a political alliance or party begins to quarrel or believe they can now lead independently, they risk losing their way.

In Malawi’s political scene, this is a reminder to leaders who might feel empowered after gaining a position through alliances not to forget the support that brought them there. A leader who overestimates their strength without realizing their continued reliance on others risks political failure, just like the blind person who might stray without their guide.

4) The Journey from 1994 to 2024: A Long Path Without Vision

The reference to the journey from 1994 to 2024 suggests a long period of political maneuvering without clear leadership or vision. Since Malawi’s transition to multiparty democracy in 1994, many political leaders have navigated the system without truly finding their own way. The proverb highlights the fact that despite being on this journey for 30 years, some political figures are still lost, relying on others to guide them rather than developing their own leadership qualities.

This can be understood as a critique of political leaders who, despite having been in the system for decades, have not been able to chart a clear path or offer a vision for the future.

Conclusion: The Importance of Vision and Leadership

The proverb from the PP convention offers a reminder of the importance of strong, independent leadership. Leaders who rely too heavily on external support must recognize their limitations and not become arrogant. Those who lack vision and rely on others to guide them will not reach their goals alone. As Malawi approaches 2024, this wisdom is particularly relevant, reminding political figures of the need for self-sufficiency, vision, and the ability to lead rather than just being led.

