NICO launches ‘Zikumveka Kumbuyo’ to impart Malawians with financial knowledge and skills

In an effort aimed at empowering individuals in the country by imparting them with knowledge and skills in financial, NICO Holdings Limited has embarked on a new campaign called ‘Zikumveka Kumbuyo’, which has been launched in order to ensure that people secure their financial future and make informed decisions.

Making her remarks during the official launch of the campaign, NICO Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Lorraine Mlenga said they have introduced the campaign which will run for a period of 18 months after realizing about the increased number of Malawians who lack knowledge to do with various financial instruments which they can apply in order to improve their lives both in present as well as in the future.

“This is a thematic campaign which will guiding our customer engagement and marketing initiatives. So through this campaign we mainly want to empower every Malawian by helping them to have skills and knowledge so that they can make the right financial decisions that will assist them to live a better lives as well as securing their futures,” said Mlenga.

She further added, the institution offers a number of low-cost financial services products that alot of Malawian can afford and benefit from but some people are not aware hence the introduction of the campaign to allow everyone to be part of the financial planning with the little they earn after being equiped with knowledge and this is why we are calling the campaign ‘Zikumveka Kumbuyo’ because we don’t want to leave anyone behind instead we should have them all on board.

11-year-old Athena Kaluma named Dalitso Kapeni as her character name in the series who is a young teacher simplifying the knowledge about financial literacy in the series said it is very important to have skills in money management for young people so that when they grow older they can not have problems with spending or support their children as well as taking care of parents.

NICO Holdings is expected to be conducting financial literacy programs and adverts on different local televisions as well as radios with the aim of reaching out to many people including the youths.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!