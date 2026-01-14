ANALYSIS | War for CDF: Inside Parliament’s Silent Battle Over Power, Process and the People

When Parliament overwhelmingly passed a Bill aimed at fixing long-standing problems in the management of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), many Malawians believed a major step had been taken toward accountability and fairness. But that hope stalled the moment President Peter Mutharika declined to sign the Bill into law. What followed was not loud confrontation, but a quiet institutional standoff—one that exposed how power, procedure and public interest often collide behind closed doors.

At the centre of this moment stands the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament, chaired by Gilbert Khonyongwa. Yet Khonyongwa is careful—almost guarded—about personalising the issue.

In his telling, the committee is not a battleground of egos or party loyalties, but a collective of 23 members bound by procedure and law. “Decisions are not mine,” he insists repeatedly. They belong to the committee as a whole, a body enriched by diverse expertise, including seasoned lawyers. His words reflect a Parliament that sees itself as an institution, not an extension of the Executive, even when the Executive rejects its work.

The President’s refusal to assent has stirred public debate, with some questioning whether Parliament—and particularly its committees—were weakened or embarrassed. But Khonyongwa rejects that framing. In his view, a veto is not an insult; it is a constitutional option. The President’s action, he argues, does not erase the legitimacy of Parliament’s process nor diminish the authority of committees that scrutinise legislation. Lawmaking, he reminds the nation, is not a straight road. It is a long journey with many gates, and assent is only one of them.

Yet beneath the calm legal explanations lies a deeper tension: what happens when a law meant to protect public resources fails to take effect? The CDF touches lives at the village level—bridges, school blocks, boreholes. When reforms stall, communities wait. Khonyongwa does not speculate on whether the Bill will return. That decision, he says, belongs to its sponsor and the House. What he offers instead is a sober truth about democracy: not every Bill survives, not every reform succeeds the first time, and Parliament must be strong enough to accept that without losing its independence.

In the end, the “war” over CDF is not fought with shouting matches or political threats. It is fought in committee rooms, in constitutional clauses, and in the fine line between law and power. And while the Bill’s future remains uncertain, the episode leaves Malawians with a clear lesson: democracy is not only about passing laws—it is about respecting processes, even when outcomes disappoint.

