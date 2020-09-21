Analyst advises Khuda against outbursts

September 21, 2020 Phillip Pasula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Blantyre-based sports analyst, Higger Mkandawire, has advised former Silver Strikers forward, Khuda Muyaba, to refrain from using Facebook whenever he has issues with coaches.

Khuda Muyaba: Larger-than-life

Muyaba recently expressed his anger towards coach MekeMwase for not including him in the nation team call up he recently released.

He argued that after scoring 21 goals last season in TNM super league, it is difficult to understand why he has been left out of the squad. He went on allege that Meke is not a good when wrote in Chichewa “Meke Mwase sizampira” insinuating that Meke is bias in his selection.

After joining South Africa’s Polokwane City in January this year, he was featured only in a single match by coach Clinton Larsen and for a few minutes. From then on, he failed to make it even to the substitute bench.

This is not the first time Khuda has posted his outbursts on Facebook. It is actually habitual in him to degrade fellow players via the same platform and any official he deems crossing his path.

But analyst Higger Mkandawire cautions Muyaba’s behaviour and advises him to use proper channels when he has issues.

“He is fond of posting his outburst on Facebook. This is uncalled for. He should contact the Technical Director for issues he has regarding the national team.

“By using social media, he is portraying a very bad image of himself and he needs to change,” explained Mkandawire on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Extra Point
Extra Point
2 hours ago

Let him rot. The guy is useless. Score more goals in 2019 does not make him an asset for 2020 september call up. He is failing in South Africa. Football or any other spot is not about mbiri but current status. Bwerani kumudzi nthawi ino ndi yolima. Fetelezanso watsika mtengo

0
Reply
Dambolangalu
Dambolangalu
3 hours ago

Indeed he should grow up.

0
Reply
Nyong'omele
Nyong'omele
4 hours ago

Kape uyu, mutayeni amadzinva kutha kwambiri mwana wachipongwe

0
Reply
bishop
bishop
6 hours ago

ana amwano udya mwano omweo

0
Reply
