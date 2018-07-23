Analyst Chilima, Callista  resignation calls are baseless: Another one differs

A call by State-sponsored Forum for National Develpment (FND) that Vice-President Saulos Chilima and presidential adviser on safe motherhood Callista Mutharika should resign from their positions following their launch of United Transformation Movement (UTM) is baseless, according to University of Livingstonia political analyst George Phiri.
FND – which is branded as ‘civil enterprise’ for being paid to be speaking in favour of the State – argued that Callista should resign for getting salary and benefits without working.
And Chilima should have resigned first before he went on to attack the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led administration.
FND chairperson Fryson Chonzi made the calls at a news conference in Lilongwe.
But Phiri daid Chilima has clearly dissassociated himself from DPP and not his elected office.
“Chilima has freedom of association as enshrined in the Constitution. Dissassociating himself from the party has nothing to do with his officer,” Phiri said.
He said Callista’s call smacks of vendetta as she has reportedly not been going to her office for a long time and according to State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito, Callista’s benefits were withdrawn.
However, a political scientist from University of Malawi, Nandin Patel, said Chilima should resign so that he stands on his new party than to accuse a government he belongs to.
“I was the first one to comment when Bingu formed his DPP out of UDF [United Democratic Front]. I said it was wrong and immoral. The same thing with JB [Joyce Banda], who formed PP [People’s Party] when she was still vice-president under the DPP administration. This should not be encouraged because we elect the Vice-President alongside the President on the same ticket. They are one and the same; hence if the Veep disagrees with his own government, he must step aside. We must not make it right simply because Bingu and Joyce Banda did the same. Two wrongs do not make a right. I know this is quiet unpopular opinion going by the moments, but I maintain it,” said Patel.
Launching UTM on Saturday in Lilongwe, Chilima accused the DPP–led government of perpetuating corruption and nepotism, and saying his movement is ready to usher in the change Malawi needs.
But DPP has dismissed Chilima's claims, saying if there was corruption in government, Chilima would have resigned yet he has stayed on as Vice-President.
I thought he resigned as dpp member. Lumanani mukalumanalumana ife tilinyodoooo kutenga boma. God used the Syrians to rescue Israelites from the Egyptians and reach the promised land. God has used the same rescue process of Malawians from this thieving dpp govt through Chilima movement and allow MCP to pass.
What Patel is saying is nothing but the truth. Chilima is serving as a VP in a corrupt government. He always take credit for good things i.e. reforms which was a delegated responsibility to him and if he is will to take credit, he should also be willing to accept blame for things that are going wrong in the administration he is part of. He can not continue standing on the podium talking about the government that is paying him. He is not being honest.
Hear hear hear Nandin Patel! These deceptive idiots must resign so that the conflict of interest in accusing the government they belong to does not arise. This mleme (bat behaviour of being both a bird and a mammal) nonsense must stop.
Chilima should resign.
Problem is the thinking that others are not as wise as us..skc has the thinking that Malawi s Mai problem is only corruption,which is not the case..however though, fighting corruption solves other related issues as well….and corruption is nit a battle that can be won by one man, its a complex fight that needs all stake holders including the suspects….government is a complex system…the honorable thing was for skc to resign and fight from outside the evil.fight the Dpp will not help his cause..
SOMETIMES THE TRUTH HAS TO BE SAID… WHAT HONORABLE CHILIMA IS DOING IS UNACCEPTABLE IN ALL PLATFORMS OF GOOD GOVERNANCE … MALAWIANS VOTED FOR HONORABLE CHILIMA TOGETHER WITH MUNTHARIKA TO LEAD THEM… IF THE RAMPANT CORRUPTION IN GOVERNMENT IS AGAINST THE CONSCIENCE AND GOOD WILL OF HONORABLE CHILIMA AND THAT THERE IS NO WAY HE CAN PREVENT IT IN HIS CAPACITY AS A VICE PRESIDENT, WITH ALL THE POWERS MALAWIANS ENTRUSTED INHIM …. THE VICE PRESIDENT SHOULD RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION BECAUSE HE IS FAILED TO DO WHAT MALAWIANS ENTRUSTED HIM TO DO.. HONORABLE CHILIMA IS PART OF A FAILED… Read more »
Let our VP Dr. SK Chilima learn to take ownership of mistakes.
He was not employed to blame or shame the perpetrators of corruption in government but to run the government and that’s how is being run by him.His role is simply accessary to corruption.
If he resigns who will remove the mess. If he comes again he create another mess
Nadin Patel is a well known and respected political scientist Not the other one who appears to be opposition sponsored.
Chilima should continue: [1] serving as VP, and [2] exposing the dirty activities as one participating in running the government [not DPP as a party]. Why should he resign? He was ushered into government by Malawians not a party. In other words its the party that is against him, not Malawians. We need to appreciate that not all people who voted for DPP were party members!! So by keeping up serving, he will be doing that to serve Malawians not a party!!
Everywhere in the world if you dont agree with your boss, you resign. We have seen it in Trumps cabinet and we have seen it in Theresa Mays government. Thats what selfless leaders do. Malawi still needs a VP who can work with the president. If I am APM from now on I would be inviting SKC every week for briefings and see if he comes since he is still VP.