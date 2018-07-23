MCP whip up electorate interest to register in voters roll: ‘To remove corrupt govt’

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Sunday took turns to bemoan the rising levels of corruption under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government, saying the only way to remove it is through registering to vote and casting the ballot in next year’s Tripartite elections.

The MPs were addressing a political rally as one way of sensitizing Malawians to go and register in their large numbers.

Dowa North East Parliamentarian Sam Kawale said the only way to get rid of DPP regime is by registering in large numbers and vote it out.

Kawale said it is sad to see the DPP leadership to be receiving money fraudulently acquired from the Malawi Police Service (MPS) food rations deal.

He was referring to K145 million that was deposited into a DPP account for which President Peter Mutharika is the sole signatory.

Taking his turn Dowa South East parliamentarian Richard Chimwendo said it is sad that despite the budget passed Malawians are still not benefiting from it.

“Go and register this is only way to deal with these people, ” said Chimwendo.

Speaking at Mtenje Primary School in Dowa South East Constituency, MCP Deputy Director of Economic Affairs, Sosten Gwengwe, accused the DPP-led administration of missing vital link in addressing the socioeconomic hardships that Malawians are facing.

Gwengwe cited the poor prices tobacco and other cash crops are fetching on the market, saying this is a daylight robbery to the farming community.

“Malawi is poorer now than ever before because tobacco farmers are not fetching enough from their sweat,” he said.

Gwengwe also bemoaned lack of youth policy direction.

Some of the speakers during the rally include former Deputy Minister of Local Government, Rachael Nazombwe Zulu and Lilongwe Deputy Mayor, Councillor Kaduya.

