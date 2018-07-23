MASM to introduce biometric system to curb fraud

Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) has disclosed that it plans to introduce a biometric system as part of enhancing security of their clients’database in order to deal with fraudsters who are benefiting from the society’ services.

A biometric system is a technological system that uses information about a person (or other biological organism such as fingerprints) to identify the individual. Itrelies on specific data about unique biological traits in order to work effectively.

In an interview, MASM Chief Executive Officer Sydney Chikoti said the society has this year recorded 20 fraud cases necessitating the introduction of other security mechanism like biometric system to curb the malpractice.

“We are very worried with the continued tendency of non MASM members who are benefiting from our services. For example, since January to date, we have handled 20 claim cases of similar nature.

“This is bad because it becomes expensive for the members and the society as well. At times, the society is forced to go back to the members to top up the charges,” he said.

Chikoti said currently, the only security measures that MASM uses are clients’ National Identity Cards and also deployment of the society’s customer service officers at each and every clinic to detect fraudsters

However, MASM reports indicate that fraudsters are sometimes perpetuated by clients themselves who allow non members to use their scheme details to access medical services.

Chikoti said: “It is for this reason that apart from other controls measures, we are bringing this new technology to tighten security because our aim is to ensure that MASM processes claims that are from its members only.”

Masm is the only medical aid service provider that has been in the country for so many years. It offers various medical schemes ranging from Economy, Executive and VIP.

