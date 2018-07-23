COMSIP  set aside K741 million for community empowerment

The Community Savings and Investment Promotion (COMSIP) has set-aside K741 million as training grants to its members to facilitate procurement of materials for capacity building in different business skills across the country .

COMSIP Chief Executive Officer, Tenneson Gondwe said this at Lunzu Trading Centre in Blantyre when his organization disbursed K2.1 million training grants to 15 groups of vendors that have joined COMSIP as affiliate members.

“The training grants will help to empower members in clusters and cooperatives with skills in financial literacy, business management, environment and social safeguards,” Gondwe said.

COMSIP has already disbursed grants worth a total of K101 million countrywide with Blantyre getting K 5 million so far.

The K741 million training grants will be disbursed within a period of six months from July to December 2018.

The 15 groups of Lunzu are expected to undergo trainings facilitated by District Community Development Officers for a period of 15 days.

“These trainings will challenge them to move away from dependence to self-reliance in terms of generating capital for their small-scale businesses,” Gondwe said.

Member of Parliament for Blantyre North East Cecelia Chazama commended COMSIP for coming to her constituency for the first time saying this will add more value to economic empowerment currently championed by government.

Chazama, who is also Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, said she expected the investment support offered by COMSIP to Lunzu Comsip vendors to help beneficiaries set up viable income-generating activities.

“The works COMSIP is promoting are in line with the vision of the government in ensuring that communities afford a decent life through various economic livelihoods.

“We want a society that is self-reliant and visionary in improving itself. These community empowerment economic activities are the best tools to achieving that goal,” Chazama said.

Lunzu Market vendors’ chairperson, Clemene Mbilika thanked Comsip for the support and promised to use grants prudently for the benefits of members.

Community Savings and Investment Promotion (COMSIP) is supporting a number of groups in the country as its affiliate members.

This is being done through a concept of promoting a vibrant sustainable culture of savings and investment among ordinary Malawians for livelihood improvement.

About 488 members from the 15 groups in Lunzu are expected to benefit from the training grants.

