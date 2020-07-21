Analyst faults ‘opportunist’ DPP Eastern Region governor for recycling himself in UTM

A political commentator Humphrey Mvula has faulted Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (East) Julius Paipi who has joined UTM Party, describing him as an “opportunist who cannot survive outside government”.

Announcing his defection in Mangochi on Sunday, Paipi said he was compelled to join UTM Party because the aftermath of the June 23 fresh presidential election that ousted DPP from government has revealed that the party has dishonest people.

Paipi said he does not want to be associated with DPP, branding it as “a party known for bad things.”

But Mvula faulted the defection, saying:“Barely a month after DPP was ousted from power, I don’t think a person who was a genuine supporter would make this stance. Undoubtedly, he is just there to achieve his personal goals.”

He also blamed UTM Party for welcoming Paipi, saying such leaders should be screened before accepting them.

But speaking in an interview, UTM Party deputy governor (East) Harvey Mwalabu said Paipi’s move shows that UTM Party is strong.

Last week, DPP vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa assembled party leaders to ask them not to shift their allegiance following the party’s loss in the court-sanctioned presidential election on June 23.

