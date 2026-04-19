MHC CEO Bob Chimkango Tells Critics to Vacate Houses as He Orders Evictions from 1 May Over Rental Hike Dispute

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) Chief Executive Officer Bob Chimkango has taken a hardline stance against critics of recent rental adjustments, telling tenants who are uncomfortable with the new rates to vacate corporation houses and return to their home villages.

In a series of strongly worded remarks circulating as official posts attributed to him, Chimkango has also directed regional managers to begin eviction processes starting 1st May for tenants who fail to comply with rental obligations or refuse to accept the revised charges.

“If you can’t afford our house then go home village,” Chimkango stated, insisting that tenants who have accumulated rent arrears will not be allowed to remain in MHC properties.

He further dismissed criticism over housing conditions, arguing that the corporation is being unfairly blamed for deterioration of properties. According to him, tenants themselves are responsible for much of the damage, saying houses were initially in good condition when allocated but have since been neglected.

“when you came in the house it was so beautiful… panopa yawonongeka in whose hand?” he posed, suggesting tenants are responsible for the current state of the housing units.

Chimkango also defended the rental adjustment process, claiming that internal calculations showed rent should have increased far more dramatically than what was implemented, stating: “we should have raised that rent by 2321% I calculated.”

He further warned tenants against resisting the changes, insisting that those dissatisfied should not remain in MHC housing. “If you don’t like the house, please leave,” he said, reinforcing his directive for evictions to proceed where necessary.

The remarks have triggered debate, with critics raising concerns over affordability, housing rights, and the potential social impact of large-scale evictions, especially in urban areas where low-income tenants depend heavily on MHC accommodation.

The Malawi Housing Corporation has not yet issued an official detailed statement clarifying the implementation framework of the eviction directive or addressing concerns raised by affected tenants.

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