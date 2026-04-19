MHRRC, Kadzanja and Senior Chiefs Commend Communities for Active Role in School Development in Ntchisi

The Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC), Member of Parliament Arnold Kadzanja, and senior traditional leaders have commended community members in Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi District for actively participating in education development activities that have improved learning conditions at Mthawira Primary School.

The commendation was made during a media tour organized by MHRRC aimed at influencing decision-makers, raising awareness, and mobilizing support through media engagement on community-driven development.

As part of their contribution, community members have constructed a classroom block and toilets at Mthawira Primary School and also purchased a printing machine worth K1.3 million to support school administration and learning activities.

Mthawira Primary School Headteacher, MCloyd Mchizampheta, praised the community for the support, saying the developments have significantly improved the learning environment and boosted learner morale.

He said the school now has three classroom blocks, two built under the Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP) and one constructed by the community.

“Previously, learners were studying under trees, which affected performance, especially during rainy seasons. The new infrastructure has greatly improved attendance and academic performance,” said Mchizampheta.

One of the learners, Standard 8 pupil Laticia Likwemba, said the new classrooms have reduced absenteeism and improved learning conditions, especially during bad weather when many learners used to stay at home.

Senior Group Village Headman Bowa also urged other communities and leaders to take an active role in supporting education development to improve learning outcomes in the district.

Member of Parliament for Ntchisi North, Arnold Kadzanja, commended both the community and traditional leaders, saying their efforts will help increase pass rates and reduce school dropout rates in the area.

During the same tour, journalists also visited Mbomba Primary School, where two classroom blocks have damaged tiled roofing, and Mtambalala Primary School, which lacks access to clean and safe water.

Kadzanja pledged that Mbomba Primary School and other affected schools will receive iron-sheet roofing through this year’s Constituency Development Fund (CDF). He also promised to facilitate the provision of potable water at Mtambalala Primary School and eight other schools.

MHRRC Capacity Development Associate Noel Msiska applauded the communities and traditional leaders for their active involvement in development and governance processes, saying it helps government respond better to local challenges.

He, however, urged government and Ntchisi District Council to prioritize rehabilitation of schools facing infrastructure and water challenges to ensure a conducive learning environment, especially during the rainy season.

“As MHRRC, we are encouraging community participation in education, health, and road development so that people can benefit from resources allocated by councils and central government,” said Msiska.

MHRRC is currently implementing the “Enhancing Citizen Voice and Action in Local Governance and Development Processes” project, targeting Traditional Authorities in Ntchisi, Dowa, and Nsanje districts. The project is supported by Norwegian Church Aid and Danish Church Aid under the NCA-DCA Malawi Joint Programme.

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