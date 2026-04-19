K70,000 Extortion Scandal: Police Officer Accused of Demanding Money to “Facilitate Arrest” in Child Defilement Case

A police officer at Kanengo Police Station is under investigation for allegedly demanding and receiving K70,000 from a mother of an 11-year-old girl, claiming the money was needed for “airtime” to facilitate investigations and arrest a defilement suspect.

The case, now being handled by the Independent Complaints Commission, has exposed serious allegations of corruption inside a system meant to protect victims of sexual abuse.

The incident began on February 17, 2026, when Catherine reported to police that her daughter had been defiled. The child was taken to hospital, and medical tests confirmed she had been sexually abused, officially activating a criminal investigation that should have led to urgent police action.

Instead, the mother alleges that the investigating officer demanded money, saying it was required to “facilitate investigations and arrest the suspect.” Trusting the system and desperate for justice, she sent K40,000 via mobile money. Later, she was allegedly asked for more money and sent an additional K30,000—bringing the total to K70,000.

Despite these payments, no arrest was made, and the suspect reportedly continued moving freely in the community, deepening fears of a failed justice response in a serious child protection case.

When Catherine later returned to Kanengo Police Station to demand updates, she was told by the Officer-in-Charge that he had no record or knowledge of the case. The officer accused of taking the money later claimed he had been overwhelmed with other cases and had not acted on the matter.

The situation has triggered outrage among child rights defenders. Memory Ngosi says her organisation is monitoring the case closely and pushing for swift arrest of the suspect and full prosecution of anyone obstructing justice.

Under Malawi law, police are legally required to investigate child defilement cases immediately and without demanding any payment from victims or their families. Any request for money in such circumstances is a breach of duty and potentially a criminal offence.

The Independent Complaints Commission has confirmed that it is investigating whether the officer abused his authority, violated police conduct regulations, and committed extortion in the course of duty.

The case has struck a raw nerve because it reflects a deeper injustice: a vulnerable child abused, a mother seeking justice, and a system allegedly turning suffering into a financial transaction.

For many, the scandal raises a painful question—how many cases never move forward simply because victims cannot afford to “pay” for justice that should be free, immediate, and guaranteed?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :