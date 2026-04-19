Political Appointments in Parastatals Spark Governance Outcry as Critics Warn of State Institutions Turning into Party Extensions

A wave of recent appointments of politically exposed individuals to lead Malawi’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and parastatals has triggered sharp criticism from governance experts, who warn that the decisions risk eroding institutional independence and turning public bodies into political reward systems rather than professional service institutions.

The appointments include former parliamentary candidates, former legislators, and recent party defectors now placed at the helm of key national institutions.

Among them is Rhoda Gadama Misomali, who unsuccessfully contested the Mulanje Central parliamentary seat on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket, now appointed Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM).

Former Mzimba North legislator Yeremiah Chihana, who previously served under the Alliance for Democracy (Aford) before joining the DPP, has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Blantyre Water Board (BWB).

Former Nsanje Lalanje legislator Gladys Ganda now heads the Southern Region Water Board, while Julius Tione Mwase, who lost in the Nkhata Bay Mpamba constituency, has been appointed to lead the Northern Region Water Board. Chris Chaima Banda, a recent defector from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to the DPP, has been appointed to the Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA).

The pattern has triggered alarm among governance analysts, who say the appointments blur the line between political loyalty and professional competence in managing taxpayer-funded institutions.

Private practice lawyer and National Advocacy Platform chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said while the law may not explicitly prohibit such appointments, the ethical and governance implications are serious and far-reaching.

“In principle, appointing politically active individuals can be lawful if procedures are followed and qualifications are met,” Kondowe said. “But legality is not the same as good governance. The real issue is whether institutional integrity and independence are being protected.”

He warned that failure to apply strict merit-based standards risks weakening public confidence in state institutions already under pressure to deliver services effectively.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa said the trend threatens to convert parastatals into politically influenced structures rather than professional service bodies.

“Parastatals should operate as technocratic institutions serving the public interest,” Kaiyatsa said. “When partisan actors are placed at the top, decisions risk being driven by political considerations instead of efficiency and accountability.”

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) executive director Willy Kambwandira was even more direct, describing the appointments as a setback to governance reforms.

“These appointments undermine merit-based recruitment and institutional independence,” he said. “Public enterprises are national assets funded by taxpayers. They must not become extensions of political party machinery.”

Kambwandira called on Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee to step in and rigorously assess whether the appointments meet governance and legal standards.

He warned that without transparent processes, Malawi risks normalising political patronage in public administration, weakening performance and accountability across critical sectors.

Government, however, has dismissed the criticism.

Minister of Information and government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba defended the appointments, insisting they were based on competence rather than political affiliation.

“Participation in elections does not disqualify anyone from public service,” Namalomba said. “These individuals are qualified and capable of contributing to national development. Concerns about governance are unwarranted. This government respects institutional independence and professionalism.”

But Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee chairperson Felix Njawala confirmed that complaints have been received over the recent appointments, saying the matter is now under review.

“We have received concerns from members of the public regarding these appointments,” Njawala said. “We are reviewing them and will take appropriate action, which will be communicated in due course.”

As the debate intensifies, critics say the controversy goes beyond individual names—it raises a fundamental question about whether Malawi’s public institutions are being built for service delivery or political reward.

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