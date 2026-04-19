ANALYSIS | Protocol Breakdown at Bingu Stadium Exposes FAM Failures, Not NBS, in Wanderers vs Bullets Charity Cup Final

What happened during the Charity Cup final between Mighty Wanderers and Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium, sponsored by NBS Bank, has been turned into a debate about personalities. But the real issue is much deeper and far more serious: this was a failure of protocol enforcement and event control by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM)—not a failure by NBS.

Football finals of this magnitude are not casual gatherings. They are structured, high-level events governed by strict protocols—especially during sensitive moments like meet-and-greet sessions and trophy and medal presentations. These procedures are followed step by step, both locally and internationally. It is never a free-for-all.

In this case, the programme was clear and already communicated. Only four dignitaries were designated to go to the podium for the trophy and medal presentation:

NBS Chief Executive Officer

FAM Vice President 1

Minister of Sports

Chairperson of the FAM Competitions Committee

This list was publicly announced through the stadium address system. At that point, there was no indication that the Mayor of Lilongwe was part of the official programme.

All other dignitaries followed procedure. The Secretary to the Government, the Minister of Sports, the Principal Secretary for Sports, Paramount Chief Mbelwa and others had informed organisers in advance of their attendance. In fact, the Secretary to the Government even requested to be excused and left at halftime due to other official duties. Others, including the FAM Vice President 2, the PS for Sports, the Deputy CEO of NBS and Chief Mbelwa, respected the protocol and did not attempt to force their way onto the podium.

The Mayor, however, reportedly arrived at the stadium about 30 minutes before the final whistle and did not formally notify organisers of his presence. In structured events, that matters. Accreditation and coordination are the backbone of order.

There are also concerns about presentation and conduct. This was a major corporate-sponsored final, with NBS branding carefully coordinated—particularly the red corporate colour worn by dignitaries. Yet the Mayor appeared in a white and black tracksuit, which, while possibly expensive, disrupted the visual uniformity expected at such a high-level ceremony. In professional event settings, such details matter. Corporate image is not accidental—it is managed.

Had the Mayor communicated in advance, organisers could have arranged appropriate attire or provided a place to change, as is common practice at major events.

But the most critical issue is what happened at the moment of enforcement.

As the final whistle approached, all designated dignitaries were assembled in the lobby and again reminded that only the four selected individuals would proceed through the tunnel, along the red carpet, onto the pitch. Everyone else—including senior officials and security—was to stop at the tunnel exit.

At this stage, protocol was not only clear—it was reinforced.

Then came the breakdown.

A man in a white and black tracksuit—later identified as the Mayor—attempted to join the four dignitaries despite repeated announcements and clear restrictions. He was initially stopped by security personnel attached to the Minister of Sports, as his sudden approach raised concern. He complied and remained at the tunnel exit where others had stopped.

At that point, the situation appeared under control.

But moments later, he handed over a drinking bottle—reportedly containing beer—to one of the guards and then ran onto the pitch, bypassing the red carpet and avoiding security, in an apparent attempt to evade interception. By then, the four designated dignitaries were already at the podium.

This was the turning point. Organisers were forced to intervene and approach the podium to request that he step aside.

Now the question must be asked honestly: who failed to respect the system?

Respect is not just about titles. It is about respecting procedures, structures, and the integrity of an event. Those who demand respect must also operate within established rules.

However—and this is crucial—the larger failure sits with FAM.

Because even after establishing clear protocols, FAM failed to enforce them.

An individual who was not accredited for podium access was able to:

Enter the VIP progression zone

Bypass initial security control

Reposition himself within the tunnel

Break formation and run onto the pitch

Reach the podium during a live, high-profile ceremony

That is not a minor lapse. That is a total collapse of access control at the most critical moment of the event.

And that responsibility does not belong to NBS.

NBS, as sponsor, operated within the agreed structure. It followed the official programme and maintained corporate standards. The integrity of its brand—carefully built around colour, order, and presentation—was compromised not by its own actions, but by a failure in event management.

This is why comparisons matter. Previous city leadership, including Mayor Jomo, has attended similar matches without forcing access to restricted areas. They respected process. They participated where invited. That is how systems are meant to work.

This incident should not be reduced to emotion or selective outrage. It exposes a deeper institutional weakness: FAM’s inability to enforce its own rules when it matters most.

If organisers had allowed the situation to pass unchecked, they would have risked violating sponsor expectations and damaging the credibility of the event. Intervention was not optional—it was necessary.

The real issue now is accountability.

FAM must urgently address:

Weak accreditation enforcement

Breakdown in security command

Failure to maintain controlled access to restricted zones

Inconsistent application of protocol

Because in football, especially at finals of this nature, discipline is everything.

Once protocol collapses, the entire system is exposed.

And in this case, the failure did not come from the sponsor.

It came from the organisers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :