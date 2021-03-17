Analyst tells Malawi Electoral Commission to deal with emerging political violence

A political analyst has told the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to deal with the emerging political violence in Lower Shire ahead of March 30 by-elections.

Humphrey Mvula is tipping MEC to take a bold step in curbing spates of political violence ahead of the March 30 by-elections.

This follows reports that four six people were injured in a political violence in Nsanje Central constituency on Sunday.

MEC spokesperson, Sangwani Mwafulirwa has threatened that MEC will disqualify candidates whose supporters are perpetrating the violence.

Six people have been seriously injured in political violence on Sunday during a highly charged campaign exercise in Nsanje central.

The six are admitted to hospital after they sustained injuries during a fight between Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters.

Meanwhile, Police in Nsanje have arrested two following a political violence which erupted in the area of Senior Chief Tengani on Sunday.

Nsanje police Officer In-charge Senior Superintendent Seleman Mtambo has confirmed arresting Philip Chiku and Divason Meke on charges of assault occasioning causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that the two assaulted a first group of people which was at Tengani police getting a police report after they were allegedly stoned at Tengani railway station on their way back from a political rally.

Police say they have arrested two people following a political violence which erupted in the area of Senior Chief Tengani.

Nsanje police Officer In-charge Senior Superintendent Seleman Mtambo has confirmed arresting Philip Chiku and Divason Meke on charges of assault occasioning causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that the two assaulted a first group of people which was at Tengani police getting a police report after they were allegedly stoned at Tengani railway station on their way back from a political rally.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!