Electricity lines electrocutes boy, dies

March 17, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

A 15-year old boy has died in Mangochi after he was electrocuted by live electricity wires.

Malawi Police deputy spokesperson in Mangochi Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the victim as Ashraf Umali.

Daudi says the incident occurred on the evening of March 16, 2021 at Mtagaluka village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

It has been reported that, Ashraf climbed a tree at his compound  and accidentally touched  Escom live wires mounted near the tree.

The boy immediately fell off the tree after being shocked by the electric current.

He was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where death was pronounced upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital has revealed that Ashraf died due to electrocution.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are appealing to the public to avoid playing or touching Escom wires in order to avoid such incidents.

Ashraf Umali hailed from Mtagaluka village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

