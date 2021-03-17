Mum, daughter in nurse assault case released on bail

A mother and her daughter accused of assaulting a nurse at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre have been given court bail after spending weeks on police remand.

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre has released on bail Esnart Selemani and her daughter, Yankho, on bail.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Akya Mwanyongo, has ordered the two to provide non-cash bail bond of K50, 000 each, one K150, 000 non-cash surety for each of the two and report to Blantyre Police Station every Friday per fortnight as some of bail conditions.

In the morning, the magistrate temporarily suspended proceedings in the case to allow some people get out of court room following their failure to observe covid-19 protocols.

The senior resident magistrate said there was need for a few people to be in the court room as part of adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures.

A new court room is supposed to accommodate only a few people but several entered it this morning.

The state is parading a fourth witness after the case was adjourned on March 11.

