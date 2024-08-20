Analyst wants Chamkakala investigated: “He is carelessly dropping high profile corruption cases.”

Legal scholar Lord Denning QB has taken to social media to suggest that he is of preferred view that Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala needs to be investigated on possible abuse of office.

Writing on his Facebook page, Lord Denning says you can’t just ascend to the office and start carelessly and consistently dropping charges, adding that this explains why Parliament rejected one of the high-profile cases that he purported to drop.

“He is, ultimately, becoming suspicious I must say,” he wrote.

Lord Denning’s comes barely a day after Chamkakala dropped the cementgate cases against two businesspersons, Mahmed Shafee Ahmed Chunara and Ahmed Mohammed Chunara.

The duo was among five individuals accused of misusing former President Peter Mutharika’s presidential privilege to import duty-free goods for personal use.

Chamkakala confirmed this development yesterday, adding that one of the two will become a state witness, although he did not disclose the identity of the individual.

Chamkakala said: “They have admitted liability to the tax infractions and are paying the tax and penalties as prescribed under the relevant tax laws.”

He added that he needed to verify the exact amount to be repaid.

Documents filed in the High Court in 2022 revealed that between November 2018 and December 2019, Mahmed Shafee Ahmed Chunara allegedly imported 1,250,770 bags of cement duty-free, claiming it was for Mutharika’s personal use.

The remaining suspects include Mutharika’s former bodyguard, Norman Paulosi Chisale, former director general of State Residences, Peter Mukhito, and former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general, Roza Mbilizi.

